Mequon, Brookfield make the list of cities of residents with the highest credit scores, WalletHub study finds

A new study by WalletHub has found that Mequon and Brookfield have topped the top 20 list of places with residents who have the highest credit scores.

WalletHub said it compared the median credit scores of residents in more than 2,000 cities.

Mequon came in at #10, with a median credit score of 780. The city tied with Pittsford, New York.

Brookfield came in at #16, with a median credit score of 774, tying with Lafayette, California, Potomac, Maryland, and San Carlos, California.

The Villages, Florida topped the list of the residents with the highest median credit score: 807.

The City of Milwaukee came in at #2,451 with a median credit score of 633.

According to WalletHub, research was done on TransUnion data.

