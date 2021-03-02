Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mequon, Brookfield make the list of cities of residents with the highest credit scores, WalletHub study finds

items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
wallet, credit cards
Posted at 9:55 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 10:55:07-05

A new study by WalletHub has found that Mequon and Brookfield have topped the top 20 list of places with residents who have the highest credit scores.

WalletHub said it compared the median credit scores of residents in more than 2,000 cities.

Mequon came in at #10, with a median credit score of 780. The city tied with Pittsford, New York.

Brookfield came in at #16, with a median credit score of 774, tying with Lafayette, California, Potomac, Maryland, and San Carlos, California.

The Villages, Florida topped the list of the residents with the highest median credit score: 807.

The City of Milwaukee came in at #2,451 with a median credit score of 633.

According to WalletHub, research was done on TransUnion data.

To look at the full study, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku