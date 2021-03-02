Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mental exam ordered for man accused of killing UW student

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
brittany zimmermann.jpg
Posted at 3:22 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 16:22:22-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge in Dane County has ordered a competency examination for the man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008.

Attorneys for David Kahl says he has had recent medical episodes which raise questions about whether he has the ability to assist in his defense. The nature of those episodes were not described in the defense attorneys’ letter to Judge Juan Colas.

The 54-year-old defendant was charged last year with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann. Kahl is serving a prison sentence at Oshkosh Correctional Institution for a seventh-offense drunken driving conviction.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku