Menomonee Falls School District selects new superintendent

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — The Board of Education with the School District of Menomonee Falls announced Tuesday that David Muñoz will be the new superintendent of the district.

When sharing the news, Nina Christensen, the Board of Education president, said, "On behalf of the board, I am excited to welcome Mr. David Muñoz to our district as our new superintendent."

She continued by saying, “We are fortunate to hire an experienced leader with a strong track record of success in education. With his experience, energy, and philosophy, we are confident Mr. Muñoz will provide strong leadership and direction to our district and community as we continue to strive for excellence.”

While Menomonee Falls has committed to Muñoz, the board noted that his hire is contingent upon his release from his current contract, which will be decided on July 11.

The hire comes after a local group raised concerns over the hiring process and the two finalists, Muñoz and Jerry Sardina. Members of Grassroots Menomonee Falls Area said teachers and principals had been cut out of the search process.

The group had specific concerns over the two finalists, saying in a Facebook post, "Both finalists withdrew from a High-Performing district in May, which raises concerns about their suitability for our district."

Grassroots Menomonee Falls Area also held two protests on July 5 and 6. It has not posted any comments since the final decision to hire Muñoz was made.

