Menomonee Falls School District power returns, students back in class

Update: The power has been restored and students are returning to class as normal. The school district canceled its early dismissal on Wednesday.

"Power has been restored earlier than anticipated, so please disregard the previous message. The school day will continue as normal," according to an update to families.

Original report:

Students with the Menomonee Falls School District are getting out early on Wednesday due to a power outage.

According to a letter sent to families, students at Ben Franklin, Riverside, and Menomonee Falls High School will be dismissed for parent pick-up starting at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

For students who ride the bus (or who walk and bike to school), they will be supervised by staff until regular dismissal time.

Read the full announcement below:

Due to the power outage, students at Ben Franklin, Riverside, and MFHS will be dismissed for parent pick-up only starting at 10:15 a.m. Busing will occur at the regular scheduled Wednesday time. Parents who cannot pick up their children should feel confident knowing that their children will receive lunch and will be supervised until regular dismissal time. If you need to reach any affected schools, please call the high school main line at 262-255-8444.



*4K Wrap and after-school care at Ben Franklin will continue for students registered for today if you cannot pick up your child.







