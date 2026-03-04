Menomonee Falls man missing, last seen at Mitchell International Airport

The Menomonee Falls Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a missing man with mental health conditions.

According to the alert, 28-year-old Gurnoor Singh Kier left his home in an Uber on February 28.

The alert states he was last seen at Mitchell International Airport on that same day, around 6:44 p.m.

Around that time, he told someone he was heading from the airport to a hotel in Milwaukee.

Kier is described as a 6’3″ and 375 pounds. Police say he suffers from both Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia, which could make it difficult for him to care for himself.

Police say he has short black hair and black eyes and was last seen wearing a navy blue track jacket with black slippers.

Anyone who may know Kier’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error