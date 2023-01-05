Menominee Nation elder, musician sits down with Steph Connects

MILWAUKEE — Sitting down with a highly respected elder from the Menominee Nation is an honor.

Our Steph Brown was invited to the Menominee Reservation to the home of an elder who’s been entertaining at Powwows for more than 50 years.

In today’s edition of Steph Connects she brings us part two of our conversation with one of the revered elders of the nation who has been singing on behalf of his nation for more than fifty years.

WATCH PART ONE: Conversation with Menominee Nation singer and drummer

After spending several hours at his home on the reservation, we heard from Myron Pyawasit on the way his Native Menominee have maintained their culture and in other ways trying to hold on.

He believes he was put here to sing for his people and to remind them to be proud of who they are.

Myron Pyawasit still sings, and his children join him now.

He’s so proud they want to hold on to Native traditions and speak the native language.

Pyawasit's dream for his Nation is to be stable and realize its full potential.

