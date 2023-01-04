Watch Now
Conversation with Menominee Nation singer and drummer

'Steph Connects' with elder from Menominee Nation
Being invited to sit down and connect with a highly revered cultural elder of the Menominee Nation is a privilege.
Posted at 4:52 PM, Jan 04, 2023
In Wednesday's edition of Steph Connects, Steph traveled three hours from Milwaukee to the Menominee Reservation to listen and learn.

We’re building our connection with Myron Pyawasit. He has 50 years of leading one of the Menominee Nations' drum groups, Smokey Town Singers.

We talked about everything from starting his singing and drumming journey at the age of six to the hurtful stereotypes Native Americans live with to this day.

