Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Menasha paper mill with long history goes up in flames

items.[0].image.alt
Neenah Menasha Fire Rescue
Fire at Whiting Mill in Menasha
Fire at Whiting Mill in Menasha. Courtesy: Neenah Menasha Fire Rescue
Posted at 3:31 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 16:31:41-04

MENASHA, Wis. (AP) — A shuttered paper mill with a history dating back to 1882 has been decimated by fire in Menasha.

Firefighters remained on the scene of the fire at the Whiting Mill Monday morning. Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that the massive fire that started Sunday was under control.

Menasha Mayor Don Merkes posted on Facebook that it was a great loss to the city's history. The paper mill near the base of the Fox Cities Trestle Trail closed in 2016 after a 134-year history. The mill was known as the George A. Whiting Paper Co.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

thumbnail_Milwaukee Tonight TZ FS.jpeg

"Milwaukee Tonight" debuts Monday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m