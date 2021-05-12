Menasha man charged in accidental shooting death of 3-year-old

MILWAUKEE -- A Menasha man has been charged in the accidental shooting death of a 3-year-old in Milwaukee last weekend.

Cire Walker, 3, shot and killed himself late Saturday evening in the Merrill Park neighborhood.

26-year-old Devon L. Armour faces four criminal charges, the most serious being second-degree reckless homicide, according to a criminal complaint released Wednesday.

Armour's other charges include possession of a firearm by a felon, and two charges of bail jumping. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 65 years in prison.

Police say the 3-year-old Walker got a hold of a firearm and unintentionally shot himself. Walker later died from his injuries.

Santa Medina, a certified medical assistant, happened to be visiting her daughter, who lived right next door to the house where the incident occurred during moments shots were fired.

Shocked at what she heard, she said she then saw a gentleman who is said to be the uncle of the late 3-year-old boy rush out asking for help.

'It's so preventable': Questions over gun laws swirl after Milwaukee toddler dies in accidental shooting

"He was like 'can you please come help' and I was like 'is he OK' and he was like 'my nephew shot himself,'" said Medina, who immediately rushed into action.

During these moments, Medina says the mother was incredibly distraught.

"I can still hear her screaming, so I just hope it's a lesson learned for everybody," said Medina.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley urged people to be diligent with where they keep their firearms.

"As a parent myself of a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old daughter, if you have a gun legally, it is extremely important that you do everything in your power to make sure that your child does not have access to that gun," Crowley said.

We reached out to the family of Cire Walker and they're asking for privacy as they begin making funeral arrangements.

