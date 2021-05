The 3-year-old who police say unintentionally shot himself over the weekend has been identified.

Police say Cire Walker, 3, shot and killed himself late Saturday evening in the Merrill Park neighborhood.

Police say Walker got a hold of a firearm and unintentionally shot himself. Walker died from his injuries.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene. It is unclear what charges the suspect faces or his relation to the 3-year-old.

