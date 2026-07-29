MENASHA — For years, the Wheeler family has dedicated itself to helping people get back on their feet.

Now, they're working to get back on theirs after an EF3 tornado destroyed their Menasha home.

"This down here is the baby and toddler room," Wheeler said, walking through what's left of the home.

Watch: Menasha family loses home that helped them heal after tornado

Fox Valley family loses home in tornado

Half of the home’s walls are missing and now covered in a blue tarp. Their clothes, furniture, and four children's belongings are scattered across the property.

"It's hard not to think of everything we lost and just think of everything we have," Wheeler said.

TMJ4 News The Wheeler family.

But their home meant more than just a place to live.

Three years ago, after the death of their 6-year-old son, Aaron, Wheeler said the community helped her family buy the house.

"Our son Aaron passed away, and the community came together and helped us buy our own home to help us rebuild — not move on, but heal," she said.

The family later started a nonprofit sober living shelter in Aaron's honor, providing housing and support for people in recovery in the Appleton area.

Miracle Wheeler. Aaron Wheeler.

Wheeler said her family understands what it means to struggle. While caring for Aaron during his illness, she said they experienced homelessness themselves.

"You're one situation away from being homeless, and here we are," she said.

"We’ve been here before, but not like this where we’ve lost everything."

Now, the family is staying in a hotel while working through insurance and planning what comes next.

"You help so many people. You hear their stories, but when it's you, it hits differently," Wheeler said.

Even now, her thoughts aren't only on her own family.

"I'm not only worried about my family, but also worried about my clients," she said. “We heal through helping. That’s how it was when we lost Aaron, and that's how it’s going to be with this.”

Monday's tornado caused widespread damage across Menasha and neighboring communities, prompting Gov. Tony Evers to declare a state of emergency.

Officials continue to coordinate volunteers, restore power, and respond to residents' needs. No fatalities, serious injuries, or missing people have been reported.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the Wheeler family with temporary housing, replacing essential belongings, and rebuilding their home.

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