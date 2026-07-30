Menasha business owners vow to rebuild after EF-3 tornado destroys their building

MENASHA, WI — An EF-3 tornado tore through Menasha, destroying homes and businesses, and for Dennis Fagg and Dave Kodet, a decade of hard work was gone in a matter of minutes.

The two share a building that houses Fagg's Dungeons and Dragons store, Studio 6D6, and Kodet's Engrave Situations, where customers can also gather to play games. The building's roof is gone, the back room is destroyed, and pieces of their lives were flung across Menasha.

"Hopes, dreams, lifestyles, uprooted, that's what I feel right now," Fagg said.

TMJ4 Dennis Fagg

Kodet said he knew the tornado was close when he heard a nearby landmark had been hit.

"Manderfield's was gone, as soon as I heard that I was like, we are a block away from Manderfield's," Kodet said.

Just hundreds of feet away, large tankers at a nearby factory were also destroyed by the tornado.

Despite the devastation, Kodet said he considers himself fortunate.

TMJ4 Dave Kodet

"I feel I'm fortunate that I can go home at night and sleep; I have power. There's people here are literally feet away from us that have nothing," Kodet said.

A GoFundMe has been started by people who know Fagg and Kodet to help them get back on their feet.

Both men say they are committed to rebuilding.

"So Studio 6D6 and Engrave Situations will rise from these ashes also just like the phoenix," Kodet said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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