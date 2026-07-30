Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Menasha business owners vow to rebuild after EF-3 tornado destroys their building

Dennis Fagg and Dave Kodet lost a decade of hard work in minutes when an EF-3 tornado tore through Menasha, but both say they plan to rise from the ashes.
Menasha business owners vow to rebuild after EF-3 tornado destroys their building
TMJ4
Menasha business owners vow to rebuild after EF-3 tornado destroys their building
Menasha business owners vow to rebuild after EF-3 tornado destroys their building
Posted

MENASHA, WI — An EF-3 tornado tore through Menasha, destroying homes and businesses, and for Dennis Fagg and Dave Kodet, a decade of hard work was gone in a matter of minutes.

The two share a building that houses Fagg's Dungeons and Dragons store, Studio 6D6, and Kodet's Engrave Situations, where customers can also gather to play games. The building's roof is gone, the back room is destroyed, and pieces of their lives were flung across Menasha.

"Hopes, dreams, lifestyles, uprooted, that's what I feel right now," Fagg said.

Dennis Fagg
Dennis Fagg

Kodet said he knew the tornado was close when he heard a nearby landmark had been hit.

"Manderfield's was gone, as soon as I heard that I was like, we are a block away from Manderfield's," Kodet said.

Just hundreds of feet away, large tankers at a nearby factory were also destroyed by the tornado.

Despite the devastation, Kodet said he considers himself fortunate.

Dave Kodet
Dave Kodet

"I feel I'm fortunate that I can go home at night and sleep; I have power. There's people here are literally feet away from us that have nothing," Kodet said.

A GoFundMe has been started by people who know Fagg and Kodet to help them get back on their feet.

Both men say they are committed to rebuilding.

"So Studio 6D6 and Engrave Situations will rise from these ashes also just like the phoenix," Kodet said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Report a typo