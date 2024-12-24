Men wanted in connection to homicide arrested after Milwaukee police chase

MILWAUKEE — Two men were arrested after a police chase involving homicide suspects in Milwaukee on Monday.

The chase started at about 8:10 p.m. Monday on I-94 and W. Clayton Crest Ave. when officers noticed a vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide investigation.

The driver pulled over and exited the vehicle. That's when the passenger got into the driver's seat and took off.

Police gave chase, and the pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a guardrail on I-94 near N. 16th St.

The second driver ran off after crashing but was arrested after a short foot pursuit. The initial driver was also arrested. Both men are 27 years old and both were wanted in connection to a homicide.

Police say criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

