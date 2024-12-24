'Our hearts go out to you': Neighbor shares condolences for families after shooting killed two people

MILWAUKEE — 38th and Nash Street was the scene of a double shooting that claimed the lives of two people. The unnamed victims were a 24-year-old and a 42-year-old.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 pm Monday.

The crime isn't too common in the neighborhood according to Debra Gillispie, a neighbor.

"Yeah it’s shocking because I walk my dog at night, others are out at night walking their dog," Gillispie said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Gillispie has lived in the neighborhood for a year.

With the details of the shooting still left to be uncovered, Gillispie's thoughts are with the families of the victims, who lost loved ones just days before Christmas.

"They’re in shock," Gillispie said. "They’ve received this information, they’re in total shock. It’s unbelievable and we just want you to know we’re here for you and we’re so sorry for your loss."

Watch: Neighbor shares condolences for families after shooting killed two people

Neighbor shares condolences for families after shooting killed two people

Unfortunately, Gillispie is too familiar with the situation. She lost her only son to gun violence just over 20 years ago.

Her own loss moved her to create Mothers Against Gun Violence.

"I want those families to know, our hearts go out to you and your loss," Gillispie said.

MPD says they continue to search for unknown suspects in this shooting. In the meantime, Gillispie is fighting for the violence to stop.

"My plea is that we can solve our problems without shooting each other," Gillispie said. "Because once you kill someone it’s final and you can’t take it back."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip