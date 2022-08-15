Watch Now
Memorial fund established for semi crash victim

Martin Stechner III is an infant who was killed after a semi crashed through his Appleton home on July 25.
Photo of Martin Stechner, III. Martin was killed when a semi crashed into his family's home on July 25, 2022.
Posted at 6:37 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 19:38:16-04

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Fox Communities Credit Union has established a memorial fund for Martin Stechner III, the infant who was killed after a semi crashed through his home on July 25.

Through community efforts of Solutions Recovery, a local nonprofit, funds were raised by a mass outpouring of support from the Oshkosh community and surrounding areas.

The money raised through Solutions Recovery will now be held at Fox Communities Credit Union. One hundred percent of donations will go to the family.

Cash or check donations can be dropped off at any of the Fox Communities Credit Union locations.

Checks can also be mailed to the attention address below.

Fox Communities Credit Union
Attn: Martin Stechner Memorial
3401 E. Calumet Street
Appleton, WI 54915

For more information, and to donate online, visit www.Stechnerfund.com.

