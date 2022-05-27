Memorial Day events happening in Milwaukee area in 2022

WISCONSIN — Monday is Memorial Day across the country, a day meant to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

Sometimes, the meaning of this day can get lost in the excitement of a long weekend, including days off from work and school. But, it's important to remember what this day is really about.

While many places will be closed on Monday to recognize the national day, some businesses and organizations will be around, hosting ceremonies and events to honor veterans.

Fleet Farm is teaming up with Taps Across America this Memorial Day. At 3 p.m. on Monday, all Fleet Farm locations will play taps over the loudspeaker to honor the fallen. Following the taps, stores will observe a minute of silence.

Other events across the area:

Greendale

There will be a Memorial Day walk in Greendale on Monday, which will then meet up with the Greendale Legion and VFW-Greendale at the Greendale Veterans Memorial at 10 a.m. Participants will recite the pledge of allegiance, say prayers of remembrance, play taps, and remember the fallen.

Milwaukee

Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum will be hosting its annual Memorial Day service and celebrations after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at 2405 W. Forest Home Avenue.

The Milwaukee VA is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at Wood National Cemetery on Monday at 9 a.m. There will be a presentation of colors, two keynote speakers, and a flyover as a part of the ceremony. The Milwaukee American Legion Band will perform beforehand.

This Memorial Day, retired U.S. Army Colonel Christopher Kolenda will bike 100 miles in preparation for his 1,700-mile ride this fall to honor the lives and legacies of six paratroopers from his unit who were killed in Afghanistan. After the 100-mile ride, there will be a barbecue and auction event at the War Memorial Center, 750 N, Lincoln Memorial Drive.

New Berlin

The New Berlin Common Council, Wimmer Communities, Shorewest Realtors of New Berlin and Castle Senior Living are joining the Hoeppner-Horn Bros. VFW Post 5716 and Highland Memorial Park Cemetery to host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery. Mayor Dave Ament, State Senator Julian Bradley, State Representative Joe Sanfelippo, and New Berlin Veterans Memorial President Mary Jane Whitty will be speaking.

Waukesha

Waukesha is honoring Memorial Day with a River Service, parade, and ceremony. The river service will take place at the Lee Sherman Dreyfus State Office Building at 9 a.m. The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. After the parade, the Waukesha Civic Band will perform at Cutler Park.

Wauwatosa



The Wauwatosa Civic Celebration Committee will host a Memorial Day ceremony at Longfellow Middle School. The mayor of Wauwatosa will speak at the ceremony, and the Wauwatosa East band will perform. The guest speaker for this year’s event is Alex J. Kaleta, a Major in the U.S Army.

West Bend

The City of West Bend is hosting a Memorial Day parade at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Following the parade, there will be a Memorial service in the Veterans Memorial Plaza on the north side of the Historic Courthouse. The 1889 Courthouse Museum will be open following the events.

