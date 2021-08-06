Memo: Northwestern Mutual employees who work onsite must be vaccinated against COVID-19, provide proof

MILWAUKEE — In a memo sent to employees, the Northwestern Mutual senior leadership team said all opt-in employees and contractors working on a NM campus during Phase II will be required to provide proof of full vaccination.

The new requirement also extends to visitors coming onto the campuses, including field members and business visitors.

Anyone opted in for Phase II that isn't fully vaccinated must begin working remotely by August 11.

The changes only apply to those who opted into Phase II and will work on campus, and at this time they are not mandating that all employees or contractors be vaccinated.

The memo stated that the move was due to the resurgence of COVID-19 and the Delta Variant leading to an increase in new cases and hospitalizations.

The company said in a statement Friday:

"We take great pride in our dedicated employees who, despite the unprecedented challenges created by the pandemic, have delivered record results for our company and unmatched service for our clients. Currently about 2,200 employees are working from our campuses in Milwaukee, Franklin, and New York – a number we expect to increase over time. Effective immediately and for the foreseeable future, we are requiring employees and contractors who access our campuses to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of full vaccination. We are committed to creating a workplace and employee experience that strengthens our culture and drives the performance of our business. The health and wellbeing of our workforce will continue to be our highest priority and we believe that vaccination plays a key role in achieving this goal."

