Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Memo: Laws didn't prevent turning over ballots to auditors

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Paul Sancya/AP
According to multiple reports, police in California suspect arson after an official ballot drop box was set on fire in Baldwin Park. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Ballots in Wisconsin must arrive by Election Day to be counted
Posted at 4:52 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 17:52:56-04

MADISON, Wis. — State and federal laws did not prevent Madison election officials from providing auditors access to election records, according to a memo by the Legislative Reference Bureau released by the Republican Senate majority leader.

The memo comes a day after nonpartisan attorneys for the Legislature said that Madison's decision to prohibit auditors from handling the ballots was "arguably reasonable" under federal law, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

The dueling memos follow the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau's report on how clerks complied with state laws in the presidential primary in April 2020 and the general election last November.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku