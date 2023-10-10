Member of Islamic Society of Milwaukee loses sister to violence in Gaza

MILWAUKEE — People in Wisconsin are feeling the impacts of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The price of war is suffering and heartbreak. The Islamic Society of Milwaukee reports one of its members lost his older sister to the violence in Gaza.

Mohammad Hamad lives in Brookfield. He says his sister, Faheemah Jameel Hamad, was at a marketplace in a refugee camp with her daughter-in-law when Israeli airstrikes hit. Faheemah was killed. She was 66 years old.

In a statement to TMJ4, Mohammad says his sister was a mother to three and grandmother to five. He described her as "a dream of a big sister," the main caregiver for their mother, and someone with a gentle heart.

Mohammad says Faheemah went to Cairo University then worked as a speech therapist, special education teacher and principal in the City of Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip. Her specialty was working with children who suffered trauma in Gaza due to attacks by Israelis.

Mohammad said his sister's death is a tremendous loss for their family and the Beit Hanoun.

The Islamic Society of Milwaukee will host a gathering in support of the people of Gaza at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. TMJ4 News will have a crew there to bring you that coverage at 10 p.m.

