Meet the hard-working dogs featured on the 2024 TSA Canine Calendar

In Today's Talker - fresh off one of the busiest holiday travel weekends ever, the TSA is gearing up for the new year.

The agency is showing off its 2024 canine calendar, which highlights hard-working canines from across the nation.

The cover girl is Dina - she is the winner of the 2023 cutest canine contest.

The 3-year-old German Short-haired Pointer works in Las Vegas.

If you want one of the calendars, they're already available to download on the agency's website.

