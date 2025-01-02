Meet the first babies of 2025 born in Northeast Wisconsin

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Not only is Jan. 1 the first day of 2025, but it's also a happy birthday to some newborns.

Emery, pictured below, was born at 12:23 a.m. at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

Courtesy of HSHS St. Vincent Hospital Emery, born in Green Bay on New Year's Day

HSHS says Emery's mother works at the same hospital in its emergency department. She says she felt lucky to be surrounded by her team of "fabulous and truly special nurses and doctors".

Emery joins her parents Whitney and Matt, as well as her big brother Knox, who all live in Green Bay.

Courtesy of HSHS St. Vincent Hospital New Year's baby Emery

Also in Green Bay, just a few hours later at 4:17 a.m. at Bellin Hospital, Angel (pictured below) came into the world as the son of parents Sherry and Javier.

For ThedaCare in Neenah, its first baby came at 1:35 a.m.

Teddy, son of Patrick and Carly Tiedt (photo is below), is joining siblings Oscar and Zoey.

Courtesy of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah New Year's baby Teddy with parents, in Neenah

Courtesy of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah New Year's baby Teddy

At Aurora BayCare in Green Bay, Jamison Bohl (photo is below) was born at 1:29 p.m., the son of Megan and Jake.

Courtesy of Aurora BayCare-Green Bay New Year's baby Jamison

In Marinette, Aurora Medical Center — Bay Area announced Miles James Gleason was their first baby born in 2025, at 1:17 p.m.

Courtesy of Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area Miles James, New Year baby

Miles joins parents Micah and Megan Gleason. “He’s our rainbow baby. After being in labor for 6 hours and pushing for only 10 minutes, then boom we were parents!”, said mom.

