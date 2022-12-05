Watch Now
Meet Milwaukee's newest brewer: Copper Turtle Brewery and Taverne in the Third Ward

Their five core beers include an IPA, a citrus pale ale, amber, marshmallow stout and smoothie sour.
Posted at 10:52 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 11:52:00-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is welcoming another brewery in town.

The Copper Turtle Brewery and Taverne is set to open on Dec. 17 at 330 E. Menomonee St. in the Third Ward.

The owners tell our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal the brewery includes a production facility and a taproom seating 128 people. They operate a seven-barrel brewing system with seven-barrel tanks. The owners say their goal is to make 1,000 barrels of beer next year.

Their five core beers include an IPA, a citrus pale ale, amber, marshmallow stout and smoothie sour. The first seasonal beer will be a northwestern IPA.

The Copper Turtle will also be serving food from their small kitchen.

