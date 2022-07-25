MILWAUKEE — There was one Republican gubernatorial candidate who didn't meet TMJ4's criteria to join the live debate on Sunday but who is going to appear on the ballot on August 9th.

His name is Adam Fischer.

"I'm running as a Republican, but I am a candidate for all people," Fischer said during a one-on-one interview with TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins ahead of debate night.

Fischer also says he is running on the idea that actions speak louder than words.

"I was brought up, be a man of your word. Well, if you're going to promise something, put it in writing so that people can hold you accountable for it. No other candidate has ever done that," he said.

It's why his website features a contract that offers a glimpse into Adam's priorities.

One of his top stems from his background as a law enforcement officer.

"A lot of people say, 'I back the badge.' I wore for it for 6 years" he said.

It's part of the reason Fischer is so passionate about securing resources for law enforcement.

"We don't need more laws on the books, the laws are on the books, they need to be enforced," he said.

Fischer is also a landlord and a farmer here in Wisconsin.

Fischer shared his stance on the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe V. Wade. He called the decision a blessing.

"I'm in firm support of women's rights but not to murder somebody else's life," he said.

On gun violence, he's clear that tougher gun laws are not the way to find a solution.

"Guns aren't the problem. Where we need to invest our money is in mental health and families. We need to get back to stable families," Fischer said.

On the topic of inflation and the economy, Fischer was specific when asked what he would do to help Wisconsinites who are paying the price on everything from the gas pump to the grocery bill right now.

He said he supports "skilled work programs" like apprenticeships, that will help get people into better paying jobs.

"Get them off the system so that taxpayers aren't paying so they can be on the system," he said.

You can learn more about Adam Fischer and his intentions to become Governor by clicking HERE.

