Triple shooting near 76th and Hampton: 1 dead, 2 injured

MILWAUKEE — A person is dead and two others were injured after a triple shooting near 76th and Hampton in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Milwaukee police responded to the area for a shooting around 6:37 p.m.
The medical examiner confirms they responded for one person.
The Milwaukee Fire Department says they transported two people to the hospital.
TMJ4 News is working to learn more. This is a developing story and will be updated.
