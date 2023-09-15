Triple shooting near 76th and Hampton: 1 dead, 2 injured

MILWAUKEE — A person is dead and two others were injured after a triple shooting near 76th and Hampton in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Milwaukee police responded to the area for a shooting around 6:37 p.m.

The medical examiner confirms they responded for one person.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says they transported two people to the hospital.

TMJ4 76th and Hampton police scene on Sept. 14, 2023.

TMJ4 News is working to learn more. This is a developing story and will be updated.

