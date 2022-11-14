Watch Now
Man shot and killed near Teutonia and Villard in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened around 1:50 p.m. on Monday.
Posted at 3:02 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 16:07:33-05

MILWAUKEE — A man was shot and killed near Teutonia and Villard on Monday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) confirms they have responded to Teutonia and Villard for a reported shooting.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded to the homicide around 1:50 p.m.

The victim, an unidentified adult man, died from a gunshot wound.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

