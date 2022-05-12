Medical examiner responds to homicide near Lisbon and Sherman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to a homicide near Lisbon and Sherman Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 7 p.m.

MCMEO says the victim is an adult male.

MCMEO responding to the homicide of an adult male in the 4300 blk of W Lisbon. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) May 12, 2022

Milwaukee police are investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

A neighbor told TMJ4 News near the scene that she heard 15 gunshots.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

