Medical examiner responds to homicide near Lisbon and Sherman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to a homicide near Lisbon and Sherman Wednesday evening.
The incident happened around 7 p.m.
MCMEO says the victim is an adult male.
Milwaukee police are investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
A neighbor told TMJ4 News near the scene that she heard 15 gunshots.
