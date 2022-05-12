Watch
Medical examiner responds to homicide near Lisbon and Sherman

Posted at 8:01 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 21:01:59-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to a homicide near Lisbon and Sherman Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 7 p.m.

MCMEO says the victim is an adult male.

Milwaukee police are investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

A neighbor told TMJ4 News near the scene that she heard 15 gunshots.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

