Milwaukee man dies after double shooting near 44th and Glendale

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is dead after a double shooting near 44th and Glendale on Tuesday.
According to Milwaukee police, a 47-year-old died at the hospital after being shot shortly after 6 p.m.
A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MCMEO investigating the homicide of an adult male in the 4500 blk of N 44. Subject was pronounced dead @Froedtert. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow.— Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) August 31, 2022
Police say the shooting was the result of a physical altercation.
A suspect is in police custody. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.