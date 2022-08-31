Watch Now
Milwaukee man dies after double shooting near 44th and Glendale

Posted at 9:34 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 23:03:52-04

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is dead after a double shooting near 44th and Glendale on Tuesday.

According to Milwaukee police, a 47-year-old died at the hospital after being shot shortly after 6 p.m.

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting was the result of a physical altercation.

A suspect is in police custody. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

