18-year-old Milwaukee man shot and killed near 40th and Burleigh

Posted at 8:48 PM, Jun 09, 2022
MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 40th and Burleigh on Thursday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, it happened around 7:40 p.m. Police say the man died at the scene despite life saving measures.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

