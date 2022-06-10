18-year-old Milwaukee man shot and killed near 40th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 40th and Burleigh on Thursday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, it happened around 7:40 p.m. Police say the man died at the scene despite life saving measures.

MCMEO responding to the homicide of an adult male in the 4000 blk of W Burleigh. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) June 10, 2022

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

