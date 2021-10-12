Medical Examiner responds to homicide at 76th and Mill

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to a homicide at 76th and Mill Monday evening.

The office says the victim is a man. Milwaukee police are investigating. An autopsy is set for Tuesday.

TMJ4

The incident closed 76th in both directions during the investigation. A large number of police vehicles responded to the scene.

No other details are available at this time.

MCMEO responding to the homicide of an adult male in the 7600 blk of W Mill. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) October 11, 2021

