Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Medical Examiner responds to homicide at 76th and Mill

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
76th and Mill
244565577_10158833852148757_309557312448921666_n.jpg
Posted at 7:58 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 20:58:37-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to a homicide at 76th and Mill Monday evening.

The office says the victim is a man. Milwaukee police are investigating. An autopsy is set for Tuesday.

244593282_10158833852053757_7216052510646370548_n.jpg

The incident closed 76th in both directions during the investigation. A large number of police vehicles responded to the scene.

No other details are available at this time.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku