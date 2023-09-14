Medical examiner responds to fatal motorcycle crash near 92nd and Arthur

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) confirms they responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near 92nd and Arthur in West Allis on Thursday.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m.

The medical examiner is responding for one victim.

TMJ4 News is working to learn more. This is a developing story and will be updated.

