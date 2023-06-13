Medical examiner responds to deadly shooting near 33rd and Cherry

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to a person's death near 33rd and Cherry on Monday.

Milwaukee police were called to the area for a shooting shortly before 6 p.m.

TMJ4 33rd and Cherry

TMJ4 News crews at the scene say there is an SUV partially on the sidewalk with its windshield shattered.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

