PEWAUKEE, Wis. — The Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office is responding to a crash on WIS 16 near Capitol Drive Tuesday morning.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of WIS 16 are closed between Ryan Street and 190/Capitol Drive because of the incident, WisDOT reports.

The ME confirmed they are responding, indicating someone died.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip