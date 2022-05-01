Medical Examiner investigating homicide on S. 12th Street

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The ME's office tweeted saying the homicide happened in the 2300 block of S. 12th Street. An adult male is dead, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

According to the medical examiner's database, the victim is a 31-year-old man.

No details were released as to how the man died.

MCMEO investigating the homicide of an adult male. Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred in the 2300 blk of S 12. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) May 1, 2022

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip