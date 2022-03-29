Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Medical examiner investigating homicide of 19-year-old man near 64th and Villard

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 9:34 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 22:40:56-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is investigating the homicide of a 19-year-old man.

Officials say the incident happened at 9:23 p.m. on Sunday in the 5000 block of N 64th Street.

MCMEO says an autopsy is pending.

Milwaukee police are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule