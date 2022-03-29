Medical examiner investigating homicide of 19-year-old man near 64th and Villard

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is investigating the homicide of a 19-year-old man.

Officials say the incident happened at 9:23 p.m. on Sunday in the 5000 block of N 64th Street.

MCMEO investigating the homicide of a 19 year old male @Froedtert Incident occurred yesterday at 9:23pm in the 5000 blk of N 64 St. Autopsy pending. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) March 29, 2022

MCMEO says an autopsy is pending.

Milwaukee police are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip