Medical examiner investigating homicide of 14-year-old boy

Sal Sendik
Posted at 9:03 PM, May 11, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is investigating the homicide of a 14-year-old boy.

MCMEO made the announcement Wednesday evening.

The teen was pronounced dead at a local hospital. MCMEO says the location of the incident is yet to be determined.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Milwaukee police are investigating.

