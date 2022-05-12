Medical examiner investigating homicide of 14-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is investigating the homicide of a 14-year-old boy.

MCMEO made the announcement Wednesday evening.

The teen was pronounced dead at a local hospital. MCMEO says the location of the incident is yet to be determined.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Milwaukee police are investigating.

