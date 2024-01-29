Watch Now
Medical Examiner investigates fatal shooting near 80th and Winfield Ave. in Milwaukee

7800 block of Winfield Shooting Scene
TMJ4 News
7800 block of Winfield Shooting Scene
Posted at 8:19 PM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 22:23:20-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office says they're responding to a deadly shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side.

Police are on the scene in the 7800 block of Winfield Avenue. For reference, that's just west of 76th and Mill Road.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

TMJ4 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide additional updates as they become available.

