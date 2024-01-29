Medical Examiner investigates fatal shooting near 80th and Winfield Ave. in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office says they're responding to a deadly shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side.

Police are on the scene in the 7800 block of Winfield Avenue. For reference, that's just west of 76th and Mill Road.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

TMJ4 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide additional updates as they become available.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip