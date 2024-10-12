Medical Examiner called to the 4900 block of N. 39th St. Saturday evening

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Medical Examiner was called to the 4900 block of N. 39th St. for one deceased person Saturday evening.

Milwaukee Fire Department paramedics and the Milwaukee Police Department were at the scene, according to a TMJ4 photographer.

Police taped off an area in front of a residence at the scene.

TMJ4 reached out to MFD and MPD but did not receive an immediate response.

This is a developing story.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error