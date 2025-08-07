Measles cases rise to over 1,300 in U.S.; Milwaukee woman shares her experience

MILWAUKEE — The Centers for Disease Control has confirmed more than 1,300 cases of measles in the United States as of Thursday, an increase of nearly 200 cases since Monday's report. As the highly contagious virus continues to spread across the nation, health officials and survivors are raising concerns about vaccination rates.

Leslie Fedorchuk knows the devastating impact of measles firsthand. At age 6, she contracted both measles and mumps before vaccines were available.

"I was really, really sick," Fedorchuk said. "The doctor was coming in, the priest came to give me last rights."

Though she survived the ordeal, Fedorchuk was left with permanent hearing loss in her right ear, a common complication from measles infection.

"I can't tell where sound is coming from, I may not hear you all the time," she explained.

The resurgence of measles in Wisconsin has many residents wondering how vulnerable our community might be to an outbreak. Health officials have been monitoring the situation closely, especially after nine confirmed cases were reported in northern Wisconsin.

"It can really damage you for life or it can kill you too," Fedorchuk said.

According to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry, just 75% of six-year-olds in Milwaukee have received both recommended doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

In response to the growing threat, the Milwaukee Health Department is now offering 800 free doses of the MMR vaccine at their clinics for unvaccinated individuals seeking protection.

"The fact that we're not taking those things as seriously or we think that being prepared for them is not important is really concerning for me," she said.

Health experts recommend checking your vaccination status and consulting with healthcare providers about protection against measles, especially for those traveling to areas with active outbreaks.

