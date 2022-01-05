MCTS suspending 8 Freeway Flyers routes due to worker shortage

MILWAUKEE — For the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Milwaukee County Transit System is suspending eight of its Freeway Flyers routes. This time, because of a worker shortage.

In August of last year the service resumed after shutting down temporarily. At the time MCTS said they decided to cancel the routes due to low ridership with people working from home, and resumed service when the pandemic appeared to be loosening its grip.

But on Wednesday MCTS announced in a statement that they are yet again shutting down eight Freeway Flyers routes, which are: 40, 43, 44, 46, 48, 49, 79, and 143. The routes are set to resume on March 6, when hopefully more drivers are available to service the routes. The routes are on hold starting Jan. 10.

The routes primarily operate between the Park & Ride lots in the suburbs and downtown Milwaukee on weekday mornings and afternoons. MCTS adds riders can still park at the lots and take a local route to their destination. The university routes - 40U, 44U, and 49U - are not affected.

To fill the shortage in drivers, MCTS is developing an advertising campaign, and is offering a $1,000 signing bonus for new drivers. MCTS is also offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for some mechanic positions. Click here to view the positions and apply.

Click here to view MCTS' bus routes.

MCTS Marketing and Communications Director Kristina Hoffman said in the statement:

“We’re on track to hire the drivers we need to bring the Freeway Flyers back in early March. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the changes in service and encourage Freeway Flyer passengers to ride the regular bus service until the Flyers return on March 7th.”

