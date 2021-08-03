MCTS Freeway Flyers routes to resume at the end of the month

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Milwaukee County Transit System is resuming service for all Freeway Flyers routes on Aug. 30 after suspending the service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MCTS will be resuming service for routes 40, 43, 44, 46, 48, 49, 79, and 143 with some schedule adjustments, according to a statement Monday.
The transit system suspended the Freeway Flyers, which operate mostly between Park & Ride lots and downtown Milwaukee on weekday mornings and afternoons, in March of last year. The service was experiencing low ridership with more people working from home then.
With businesses welcoming workers back to offices, MCTS decided it was time to resume the service. However, Freeway Flyers will be making fewer trips compared to pre-pandemic.
View the routes here:
- Route 40 (College Avenue Flyer)
- Route 43 (Hales Corners Flyer)
- Route 44 (State Fair Park Flyer)
- Route 46 (Loomis-Holt Flyer)
- Route 48 (South Shore Flyer)
- Route 49 (Brown Deer-Bayshore Flyer)
- Route 79 (Menomonee Falls Flyer)
- This service, operated by MCTS, is funded by Waukesha County.
- Route 143 (Ozaukee County Express)
- This service, operated by MCTS, is funded by Ozaukee County.
- Click here to learn about routing modifications being made to Route 143.
Mask requirements on the buses remain in place.