MCTS supervisor saves passenger's life with Narcan training

MILWAUKEE — Within the last year, all Milwaukee County Transit System Route Supervisors were trained on how to use Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

When Supervisor Channing Williams was trained, he never imagined he would have to use Narcan in a real-life situation. However, when a passenger was experiencing an overdose on a transit bus, Williams said he knew exactly what to do thanks to his training.

Williams said part of his job is to remain calm in different situations, helping passengers when they need assistance and ensuring that operations run smoothly. Back in December, that skill set was put to the test at the Watertown-Plank Road Park and Ride after Channing received a call about a passenger in distress.

"Upon entry onto the bus I saw this passenger just sitting down, facing forward, kind of a blank stare forward was not responding to any of my questions," said Williams.

Things started to take a dramatic turn for the worst when the passenger went limp.

"His skin was kind of starting to turn a light, pale color, eyes up and back to his head, so he was experiencing some symptoms of what would be an opioid overdose," Williams said.

Recognizing the signs, he immediately pulled out the Narcan he was carrying, administering the medication.

"Thankfully it reversed the overdose and the passenger kind of came back to in about two minutes," said Williams.

Williams credits his ability to jump into action to the training all MCTS transit route supervisors received on Narcan use in 2023.

"We were trained for this exact situation," said Williams.

According to data from the Milwaukee County Overdose Dashboard, there were 560 confirmed fatal overdoses and 5,568 non-fatal overdoses in 2023. Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Chris Ford said Narcan can be the difference between life or death.

"Having Narcan available for someone with an overdose of opioids is invaluable, and can save their life instantly," said Dr. Ford.

Dr. Ford deals with these situations regularly and said there are signs to look out for that indicate someone may be experiencing an overdose such as respiratory depression or a sleep-like state.

"Call for help is the first thing you want to do. Make sure you’re going back to the CPR teachings, always checking for a pulse, check that they’re breathing, and if you ever suspect someone is having an overdose of opioids, you want to make sure you look around to see if Narcan is available," said Dr. Ford.

And if Narcan is available, Dr. Ford said it's important to administer the medication as soon as possible.

"Administer as soon as possible as soon as you have any thought this is a condition someone is suffering from. It can take minutes in order to have irreversible effects on someone's life in the long run so go ahead and give it. It's not going to be harmful, it can only help," said Dr. Ford.

Williams is thankful that he was prepared and well-equipped to step into action, a quick response that saved a person's life.

"It's a little bit of a proud moment just knowing that I had something that helped this individual. That’s why that’s what I’m here to do is help," said Williams.

Williams credits the bus operator, Mr. Derek, for noticing the passenger was in distress and thanks MCTS for ensuring that supervisors have Narcan training.

To learn more about overdose prevention, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip