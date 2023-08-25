MCTS electric buses taken out of service temporarily due to manufacturer recall

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System has taken its electric buses out of service temporarily due to a manufacturer's recall. MCTS shared the news Thursday saying the move is "out of an abundance of caution."

All the Nova Bus LFSe+ battery electric buses used in the CONNECT 1 BRT were removed because there may have been an usse that occurred during the manufacturing process.

MCTS said the risk is low of something going wrong, but the company made the decision that the CONNECT 1 BRT would be served by clean diesel buses until the batteries in the electric buses have been replaced.

“Even though Nova Bus did not recommend that course of action, we felt it was important,” said MCTS President and Managing Director Denise Wandke. “We are confident that Nova Bus’s proactive recall shows their commitment to safety and product quality. Battery electric buses are a unique part of the CONNECT 1 experience, and we look forward to seeing them back on the line as soon as the issue is resolved.”

MCTS said under the recall, the battery replacements on all eleven electric buses will be free of charge.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip