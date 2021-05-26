MCTS: Bus driver dies unexpectedly from medical issues while on duty

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Transit System says one of its drivers died unexpectedly from health issues while on the job Tuesday.

MCTS said in a statement Tuesday the 47-year-old bus driver died after suffering a medical incident during his shift. MCTS says it happened while the bus was parked at its layover near 13th and College.

The driver joined MCTS in November of 2020.

"We are devastated to share the news that a member of our MCTS family passed away unexpectedly today," MCTS said in the statement. "We are grateful for his service and dedication to the community. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and co-workers during this difficult time."

