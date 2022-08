MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a driver was shot on highway I-94 Sunday night..

It happened around 7:30pm on the eastbound exit at 25th street.

All traffic is being diverted off the freeway while officials investigate.

No word on the extent of the driver's injuries or any suspects at this time.

