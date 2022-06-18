Watch
MCMEO responds to homicide near 37th and Hadley

Posted at 10:32 PM, Jun 17, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to a homicide near 37th and Hadley Friday night.

Officials responded to the homicide after 9:30 p.m.

MCMEO says the victim is an unidentified man.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Milwaukee police are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

