MCMEO responds to homicide near 37th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to a homicide near 37th and Hadley Friday night.

Officials responded to the homicide after 9:30 p.m.

MCMEO says the victim is an unidentified man.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Milwaukee police are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

