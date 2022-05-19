MCMEO investigates 5-year-old's death as possible fentanyl overdose, homicide

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it is investigating a 5-year-old's death as a possible fentanyl overdose and homicide.

TMJ4 News initially reported on the 5-year-old's death last week when the ME called it "not suspicious." The 5-year-old has now been identified as Kayden Jones.

Police said they responded to N. 37th Street and N. Darien Street around 11:25 p.m. When they arrived, they found Jones unresponsive and pronounced him dead.

Officials said there were no visible signs of trauma.

Now, a week later, MCMEO said they are investigating Jones' death as a probable fentanyl poisoning and a possible homicide.

The examiner's office said final testing is still pending.

Milwaukee police have not shared any details about possible suspects or what may have led to the incident.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip