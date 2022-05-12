Watch
Milwaukee police investigating 5-year-old's death; ME calls it 'not suspicious'

Posted at 9:59 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 12:04:46-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating after a child was found dead on Wednesday. Police alerted the media to the death, but the medical examiner said the death is "not suspicious."

Police said they responded to the 6900 block of N. 37th Street around 11:25 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy who was unresponsive and pronounced dead.

Officials said there are no visible signs of trauma. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene and is assisting in the investigation, according to police.

TMJ4 News called the medical examiner's office. They told us the death is "not suspicious."

