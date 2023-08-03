McKinley Beach remains closed for another summer

MILWAUKEE — Sand and security fencing will be the only things soaking up the sunshine this summer at McKinley Beach.

The beach has been closed for years after several drownings.

"We really wanted this thing to be done, so at least part of the summer could be spent on McKinley Beach in the water, and unfortunately it will not happen " explained 3rd District Supervisor, Sheldon Wasserman.

Wasserman is the county supervisor representing the area.

The county is spending $700,000 on repairs. Using truckloads of sand to make the water shallower near shore and help prevent rip currents. However, Wasserman says the work is now on hold.

"Army Corp of Engineers, also Wisconsin Department of Resources, as well as the EPA is requiring special permitting. Because anything done in the great lakes requires a very detailed approach" Wasserman said.

He hopes the process could be completed sometime in the fall.

"We're shooting for something..September, October, maybe in November. But it will be, hopefully, done this year. And next year it will be open right away in the summer."

Residents say it is a bummer for their summer plans.

"I think when it was open, it was like, everybody wasn't on top of each other," Northside resident Shantinel King said.

Shantinel King and her family enjoyed McKinley Beach when it was open. She was hoping for more beach access this summer.

"I think it should be more beach. More space for everyone, because you know how congested the parking. So there should be more parking and beach along for everyone.”

Another beach lover said it would be nice to have another beach access near Bradford Beach.

"Bradford is always super packed, tons of people, so it would be nice to have another option," Milwaukee resident Payton Schwartz added.

Wasserman assured that this delay isn’t costing any money.

“We were allowed to save money because we use less sand than what was originally thought. So we are saving money, it’s just taking longer” Wasserman explained.

If all goes as planned, swimmers will be able to enjoy the beach in 2024.

