MBJ's Mark Kass to join Milwaukee marketing firm, Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Posted at 5:34 PM, Mar 27, 2024
MILWAUKEE — Mark Kass, editor-in-chief of the Milwaukee Business Journal and regular contributor, is set to depart the MBJ to lead the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

Kass will also hold a senior role with 'Team Lammi' a well-known sports marketing firm in Milwaukee.

Kass leaves the Business Journal after 20 years. He will join TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss more about his new job.

