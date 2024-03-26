MBJ's Mark Kass discusses former University Club, Brewers new high-tech scoreboards & more

MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual is planning to buy the University Club of Milwaukee’s downtown building.

The University Club of Milwaukee permanently closed its city club due to financial issues in December, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Mark Kass, editor-in-chief at the Milwaukee Business Journal, joined TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss the new plans for the building.

Kass also discussed the Milwaukee Brewers, new high-tech scoreboards that were revealed on Monday, as well as the iconic downtown Milwaukee bar Victor's being put on sale.

